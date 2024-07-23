Nigeria: Soldiers Nab 2 Bandits' Informants, Recover Cough Syrups, Hemps in Kaduna

Troops have arrested two suspected bandits' informants and recovered cartons of cigarettes, Indian hemp and packets of cough syrups from them in the Kagarko town of Kaduna state.

A community leader, who confirmed the arrest through telephone to our reporter on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on motorcycle near army check point in the area last Thursday.

He said a vigilante member monitored when the suspects were purchasing the illicit items at Kagarko market and immediately alerted some soldiers who flagged them down on getting to the checkpoint.

He said the two suspects had also been running errands for bandits that operates around Kagarko forest and neighbouring Kachia communities in the area.

He said, "Even before they were arrested on Thursday, the troops have been trailing to see how they can arrest them after they got intelligent information of how they have been running errands for bandits aside being their informants too."

The community leader said the suspects' motorcycles have been impounded and were later whisked away inside patrol van.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.

Recall that troops had on July 14, 2024 killed a suspected bandits' informant and arrested one other during a raid on the Wolijo and Maraba communities in Kachia LGA of the state.