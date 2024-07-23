Nigeria: NMA Raises Concern Over Brain Drain, Rising Healthcare Cost

22 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

With a surge in emigration of Nigerian doctors seeking better opportunities abroad, increasing healthcare costs and limited access to affordable services, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has emphasised the need for governmental intervention and policy reform.

NMA president Prof. Bala Audu, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, highlighted the critical role of adequate funding in maintaining quality healthcare delivery.

He said the healthcare facilities in the country are grappling with insufficient resources, including medications, medical equipment, and even basic utilities like electricity.

"Without proper funding, we cannot meet the healthcare needs of our population effectively."

"We need comprehensive reforms that ensure funds allocated to the healthcare sector reach their intended destinations and are utilised judiciously. This includes strengthening regulatory bodies to enforce standards and prevent corruption.

"By investing in our healthcare infrastructure and improving management practices, we can ensure that every Nigerian has access to high-quality and affordable healthcare," he said.

Regarding the emigration of Nigerian healthcare providers, Prof. Audu lamented that the 'japa syndrome' is significantly depleting the manpower of the country's health base. This has left a dwindling number of healthcare providers, including doctors and dentists, who have decided to remain behind to grapple with the challenges of still catering to an increasing number of Nigerians.

He said the consequence is an excess workload on the remaining healthcare providers. "It means that every healthcare provider in this country has to do a lot more extra work to ensure quality health care to all Nigerians," he lamented.

Meanwhile, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics highlighted that while corruption rates within the healthcare sector are relatively low compared to other public services, there remains a significant need for transparency and accountability. Only four percent of adult Nigerians reported encountering bribery when seeking healthcare services.

