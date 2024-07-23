Nigeria: Livestock Ministry Will Save Nigeria Billions - Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating Ministry of Livestock Development, stating that it will save the country billions in foreign exchange.

MACBAN is also advocating for a renewed livestock production system that could save Nigeria billions of dollars in foreign exchange while simultaneously boosting the export of leather, beef, and other related products.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the president of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, highlighted the potential for Nigeria to earn over ten times its current foreign exchange earnings through the development of the livestock sector.

Othman-Ngelzarma emphasised that the livestock industry already provides employment opportunities for Nigerians across different tribes and religions, including butchers, transporters, tax collectors, and dairy/beef producers.

With Nigeria's population projected to reach around 402 million by 2050, Othman-Ngelzarma stressed the need to enhance livestock production to meet the increasing demand for nutrition.

He proposed the establishment of a dedicated ministry to oversee and support the sector.

According to Othman-Ngelzarma, addressing the challenge of feeding the nation requires immediate action, a realignment of priorities, and increased investments to ensure food security.

He argued that a dedicated ministry would be better equipped to handle crucial aspects such as animal tagging, pastoralist data collection, transportation, migration route management, and peacebuilding.

MACBAN commended states like Niger, Ekiti, and Oyo for their investments in the livestock sector, considering them as models for other states to follow. The association believes that livestock production presents a business opportunity for anyone willing to invest and encourages Nigerians to overcome stereotypes and engage in endeavors that contribute to food security.

Othman-Ngelzarma also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and initiative in this regard.

He called on critics to broaden their perspective and recognise how the proposed ministry can strategically contribute to economic diversification, growth, job creation, food security, and the adoption of global best practices for a stronger GDP under President Tinubu's administration.