Nigeria: Farmers Weigh in On Duty-Free Food Import Policy, List Implications

The recent announcement by the federal government regarding duty-free food imports has sparked discussions among critical stakeholders.

National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, who shared his insights in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, expressed concerns on the implications of the policy and its impact on farmers.

According to Ibrahim, farmers worried that the gains achieved through the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) would be eroded by increased importation.

The umbrella body of farmers said that while farmers are law-abiding and support the policy, their feelings remain mixed as they recognised the need for importation but also harbor reservations.

To enhance farmer support, AFAN president pointed out that government should focus on two critical actions which include; subsidies on farm inputs and creation a safe and conducive environment for farmers to work seamlessly on their farms.

Ibrahim said that security concerns often hinder agricultural activities, and addressing it by the government remains essential for sustainable food production.

While stakeholders who beamed light on the policy asserted that the duty-free import measure was not a sustainable long-term solution, federal government on the other hand argued that the policy serves as a necessary intervention to prevent a severe food shortage with aim to avert a crisis affecting a significant portion of the population.

However, for lasting food security, Ibrahim stated that the government must prioritise internal production.

He said, "The first thing that comes to the farmers' mind is that all the gains made through APP will be lost to importation but with adequate explanation good majority of the farmers have come to understand why it has become necessary to import a given quantity( 500,000 MT) of some products for a defined period(5 months or 150 days) in order to bring down the excruciating food inflation in the country.

The most important action to be taken by government is the provision of subsidy on all farm inputs and a secure environment so as to be able to go to their farms seamlessly in order to scale internal production which will bring about sustainable food sufficiency which is a prerequisite for the attainment of sustainable food security.

The measure is certainly not sustainable but a necessary pill to avert a serious shortage of food to a very large proportion of our citizens".