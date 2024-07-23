Nigeria: Soldier Molesting Civilian Over Camouflage, Old Footage - Army

Nigerian Army (NA) has said a video depicting a soldier molesting a civilian for wearing a Nigerian Army desert camouflage uniform is old footage being recirculated to create tension in the country.

The director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement that the video footage is stale audiovisual material being recirculated by individuals with malicious intent to create tension between the military and the civilian populace.

Nwachukwu said the unfortunate incident occurred in 2021, and the NA took immediate and decisive action then.

He said, "The soldier involved was arrested, tried, and appropriately punished for his unacceptable behaviour, which violates the core values of the Nigerian Army, particularly the respect for others and their fundamental rights."

He continued, "The NA wishes to reiterate that the ban on the unauthorised use of military camouflage remains in full effect. Only personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force are legally permitted to wear military camouflage. This regulation becomes expedient as terrorists, insurgents, and other imposters have often exploited the misuse of military camouflage to commit heinous crimes against unsuspecting members of the public, thereby posing a significant security threat."

He reiterated the commitment of the NA to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Therefore, he urged the general public to disregard the recirculated video and remain vigilant against attempts to sow discord and tension within the country.