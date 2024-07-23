Nigeria: Kalu Congratulates NBA President-Elect Osigwe

22 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Afam Osigwe (SAN) on his emergence as the president-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Osigwe, the senior partner of Law Forte, a firm of legal practitioners, arbitrators, and notaries, emerged as the winner of the NBA presidential election held online over the weekend.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu, also a lawyer, enjoined Osigwe to use his wealth of experience in his new assignment.

He urged him to ensure that professionalism and integrity remain the lot of members.

Kalu, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, said he will work with the president-elect to achieve the desired judicial reform to promote the rule of law in the country.

