Nigeria: Protest - Jigawa Townhall Meeting Advises Govt to Regulate Food Prices

The groups gave the advice at a town hall meeting in Dutse, the state capital, attended by Governor Umar Namadi, students and trade union leaders.

The Jigawa State Council of Chiefs and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Monday, called on the Nigerian government to address the hardship in the country but warned the people against a street protest.

They asked residents of the state not to join the planned street protest, warning that it could trigger a breakdown of law and order.

The CAN chairperson in Jigawa, Maurice Hassan, urged the governments to set a market price stabilising mechanism to check arbitrary hikes in food prices.

Mr Hassan blamed the government and the people for the food crisis, citing a case of a trader in his locality arbitrarily increasing the price of Macaroni by over N5,000.

Mr Hassan, however, said the Christian association would not join the planned protest, adding that they are out to promote peaceful coexistence among the residents.

He asked that the government set up a price control mechanism as part of efforts to tame the economic crisis in the country.

The chairperson of the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar-Maje, said a street protest is not in line with the religion and tradition of the residents.

He pleaded with those planning the demonstration to choose non-violence, engage in communication, and direct their complaints to the appropriate authorities.

The Emir of Dutse, Hamim Nuhu-Sanusi, at the event, supported the opinion of his counterpart from Hadejia.

He said the 2020 Endsars protest had set a dangerous precedent that no Nigerian would like to see repeated anywhere in the country.

The chairperson of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) in Jigawa, Sanusi Alhassan, distanced the labour unions from the planned demonstration but urged the government to make every effort to lessen the suffering of the people

Protest not the solution to Nigeria's challenges - Governor Namadi

In his remarks, Mr Namadi said the economic hardship had created uncertainties but insisted a protest was not the solution.

Mr Namadi said whatever policy a government introduced was meant to better the lives of its people.

Mr Namadi said the governments had been making efforts, including duty-free importation of food items and providing food items, other materials and cash to cushion the effect of the hardships.

The Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdullahi, however, warned those who insisted on participating in the proposed protest to have a second thought.

He said the security agencies in the state are combat-ready to protect the state against the activities of hoodlums.

Mr Abdullahi said that despite the over-publicised planned protest in social media, no group or individual has come out in Jigawa as a leader or to seek police permission.

The chairperson of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Abdullahi Garba, also disassociated the group from the planned protest and assured that NANS will always promote peace in the state.