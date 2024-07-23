Nigeria: Reps Minority Caucus Calls for Release of Nnamdi Kanu

The caucus said the resolution of Mr Kanu's case is crucial for national peace, stability, and unity.

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The call followed a motion moved by Obi Aguocha during a meeting of the caucus at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Monday.

The caucus comprises 115 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 35 members of the Labour Party (LP), 19 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), five members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), two members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), two members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and two members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is the latest call for the release of the IPOB leader, who has been in detention since 2021 for alleged treason.

Mr Kanu, who is leading a secessionist campaign for the creation of the Biafra Republic from Nigeria, is being tried at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the campaign.

He recently told the court that he was seeking an out-of-court settlement with the government.

The caucus has now joined the Senate caucus, governors, and others who have called for the release of Mr Kanu.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the five South-east governors resolved to meet with the president to appeal for the release of the separatist leader.

Motion by Mr Aguocha

Mr Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, urged his colleagues to take a definitive position on the ongoing discourse surrounding the separatist leader.

The legislator stressed "the importance of a united stance within the minority caucus over the matter."

He added that the resolution of Mr Kanu's case is crucial for national peace, stability, and unity.

Furthermore, he called for immediate and strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders to advocate a peaceful and political resolution of the matter, which has significant implications for the socio-political landscape of Nigeria.

Mr Aguocha underscored "the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation."

He expressed his belief that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

The motion was adopted unanimously by the members of the caucus without opposition.

Speaking on the resolution, Mr Aguocha said, "Today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy."

He added that the action serves as a reminder of the critical role of legislative bodies in fostering peace and stability in the nation.