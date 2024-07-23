Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Team Nigeria Names Amusan Flagbearer, Opeyori Captain

23 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Amusan, the reigning World Record holder in the 100m hurdles, is a strong medal contender for Nigeria in Paris

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, 26 July, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), in collaboration with the Sports Ministry, has announced two key leadership positions for Team Nigeria.

Nigerian athletics star, Tobi Amusan, will be the nation's flagbearer, leading the delegation during the opening ceremony.

Amusan, the reigning World Record holder in the 100m hurdles, is a strong medal contender for Nigeria in Paris having narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Similarly, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, a seasoned badminton player representing Nigeria since 2017, has been selected as Team Captain.

The 26-year-old boasts impressive credentials, including victories in the 2019 African Championships and Games singles events.

He also competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Opeyori's experience on the international stage will be invaluable as he leads and motivates his fellow athletes in Paris.

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and Sports Ministry have made strategic appointments, according to Tony Nezianya, Press Attaché for Team Nigeria, signalling the nation's high hopes for its athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games.

As the Games kick off this weekend, Nigeria will be represented by 88 athletes competing in 12 sports

The contingent held its foreign training programme in Saarbrucken, Germany, while the football team camped in Spain.

The foreign training followed a period of domestic training camp, which prepared athletes for the games before the foreign camp to further prepare mentally, physically, and psychologically under conditions similar to those in Paris.

In 17 Olympic appearances, Nigeria has won three gold medals, with 777 athletes participating since 1952.

At the Paris 2024 Games, Team Nigeria is hoping to increase their overall medals tally.

