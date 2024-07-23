Nigeria: Breaking - Reps Approve Additional N6.2 Trillion Spending in 2024 Budget

23 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Last week, President Bola Tinubu requested the addition of N6.2 trillion to the budget through a bill to amend the 2024 Appropriations Act.

The House of Representatives has passed the N6.2 trillion additional spending in the 2024 budget.

The bill scaled second reading last week and was referred to the House Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report submitted by the committee chairman, Abubakar Bichi, during plenary on Tuesday.

Details to follow...

