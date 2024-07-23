A landslide accident in #Gofa Zone, Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of the South Ethiopia regional state claimed the lives of more than 20 when it struck the area today at around 10 AM local time. According to District Chief, Misikir Mitku, more than 20 bodies have been recovered so far. But he warned that the death toll is expected to rise. Tilahun Kebede, president of the South Ethiopia regional state, has confirmed the tragedy and the death toll and told state media that efforts are underway to support those affected and displaced by the landslide. He pledged that coordinated actions will be taken to ensure safety measures for those at risk. Officials expressed their condolences for the loss of life due to the landslide and extended their sympathies to the bereaved families. Victims include women, children, and members of the local police and law enforcement agencies. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities said the injured and displaced individuals are being attended to with the necessary precautions to prevent additional harm.

Scores of people have been killed after heavy rains in the remote south of Ethiopia. Authorities warned the death toll could continue to climb as bodies as well as survivors were pulled from the mud.

At least 157 people have died after a mudslide in Ethiopia, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The landslide was caused by heavy rains in Gofa Zone in the remote south of the country on Monday.

Some people remain unaccounted for after a group of people were covered by mud while they were trying to rescue others.

"We are still searching for the missing," said Markos Melese, director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone.

Photographs showed people digging through the mud with the bare hands, with little sign of emergency services at the scene.

What do we know about the victims?

The Gofa Zone Communications Affairs Department said 96 men and 50 women were among the victims.

It added that the search for bodies was "continuing vigorously."

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," local administrator Dagmawi Ayele said.

He added that at least five people have been pulled alive from the mud.

