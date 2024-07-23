A landslide accident in #Gofa Zone, Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of the South Ethiopia regional state claimed the lives of more than 20 when it struck the area today at around 10 AM local time. According to District Chief, Misikir Mitku, more than 20 bodies have been recovered so far. But he warned that the death toll is expected to rise. Tilahun Kebede, president of the South Ethiopia regional state, has confirmed the tragedy and the death toll and told state media that efforts are underway to support those affected and displaced by the landslide. He pledged that coordinated actions will be taken to ensure safety measures for those at risk. Officials expressed their condolences for the loss of life due to the landslide and extended their sympathies to the bereaved families. Victims include women, children, and members of the local police and law enforcement agencies. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities said the injured and displaced individuals are being attended to with the necessary precautions to prevent additional harm.

Addis Abeba — The death toll from a landslide that struck the Gofa Zone in the South Ethiopia regional State on Monday at 10:00 AM has surpassed 157, according to officials from the Gofa Zone.

Habtamu Fetena, head of the zonal emergency response committee, informed state media that rescue teams have recovered 157 bodies so far, adding that among the deceased are 105 men and 52 women, including children.

He indicated that the number of fatalities may increase and rescue efforts have been intensified.

Kasahun Abayneh, a volunteer involved in rescue efforts, told Addis Standard that heavy rainfall on Sunday night led to the landslide. He stated that casualties occurred at 10:00 AM on Monday, affecting those who had arrived for the search process, including security personnel.

According to Kassahun families are identifying and claiming the bodies of victims, while unclaimed remains are being buried on-site. He added that rescue teams have found 10 survivors, who have been transported to Sawula Health Center and nearby medical facilities.

Another volunteer, who requested anonymity, informed Addis Standard that recovered bodies are being collected in a tent for a burial ceremony planned for later in the day.

According to this volunteer, the ongoing search focuses on individuals reported missing by their families, with some families having lost multiple members. Local community groups and government organizations are assisting with the search efforts. However, the volunteer noted that the lack of machinery is presenting challenges to the search process.

Earlier this month, the government warned against the risk of flooding and other related disasters during the ongoing rainy season. The Southern Ethiopia region, along with other regions and the capital Addis Abeba were listed as areas likely to experience severe flooding.