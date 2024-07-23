Somalia: Residents of Garoowe, Godob Jiiraan, and Dangoroyo Vote Amidst Political Turbulence in Puntland

23 July 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Residents of Garoowe, Godob Jiiraan, and Dangoroyo in Puntland's Nugaal region are heading to the polls today amidst heightened political tensions to elect their local council members.

The elections, originally slated for last year alongside 37 other districts in Puntland, were delayed due to security concerns and allegations of electoral interference.

The elections mark the first time these districts will participate in a one-person, one-vote electoral process, a significant shift from previous clan-based selection methods.

This transition aims to enhance democratic practices and inclusivity in Puntland's governance.

The delay in these elections exacerbated existing political tensions in Puntland, with President Said Abdullahi Deni facing accusations of governance and security failures. Critics alleged misuse of public funds for political purposes and unconstitutional amendments, leading to community divisions and ongoing conflicts.

Following President Deni's re-election, the political climate has stabilized to some extent, paving the way for today's elections. International support and local reforms have facilitated the shift towards direct electoral participation, emphasizing transparency and broader representation in decision-making.

