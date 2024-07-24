Somalia: Somali President Lauds Army's Triumphs in Recent Confrontations With Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a statement, the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, commended the Somali Army and the Jubbaland Dervishes for their successful defense against Al-Shabaab during early morning clashes at two bases in Lower Jubba.

President Mohamud emphasized that these victories are a testament to the quality and strength of the Somali National Army, as well as the government's ongoing efforts to rebuild the army.

"The extensive destruction of supplies delivered to Bulo-Haji and Harboole areas in Jubbaland is a clear indication that their reign of terror is coming to an end, and the brave soldiers of the Somali Armed Forces are capable of liberating these areas from the clutches of Al-Shabaab," President Mohamud stated.

The president also urged the Somali people to support the army in their mission to ensure security and combat the Al-Shabaab group, thwarting any future plots by the terrorist organization.

In a parallel statement, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, the president of the Jubbaland administration, praised the army and the Jubbaland Dervishes for their success in the attacks, resulting in the death of over 80 Al-Shabaab members.

These recent victories underscore the Somali National Army's ability to repel Al-Shabaab attacks and the government's commitment to strengthening the armed forces.

It is anticipated that with continued support from the Somali people, further triumphs will be achieved in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.