Uganda: Kampala Remains Calm Despite Sporadic Incidents of Unrest

Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital (file photo)

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango has stated that the situation in Kampala is "normal and calm" despite intelligence suggesting plans for civil disobedience by some youths.

"I moved around Kampala Metropolitan Police today and the situation is normal. People are going on with their lawful duties and businesses without any problem," Onyango said.

However, he acknowledged that "intelligence agencies are still indicating intended disobedience plans by some youths."

In response, he mentioned that "security agencies have deployed to deter them."

A section of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen-Zs) is demonstrating against the corruption plaguing Parliament and the country.

Police have warned the protestors against their planned march to Parliament.

In a televised address last week, President Museveni cautioned the youth against protesting, stating that they would be "playing with fire" if they moved forward with the anti-corruption march to Parliament.

Despite this warning, the organizers vowed to proceed with the march as planned, potentially leading to a confrontation with security forces.

Ugandan police and the army have heavily deployed around Kampala City to forestall the planned protests.