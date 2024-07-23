Uganda: Kampala Remains Calm Despite Sporadic Incidents of Unrest

Apophia Agiresaasi/GPJ Uganda
Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital (file photo)
23 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango has stated that the situation in Kampala is "normal and calm" despite intelligence suggesting plans for civil disobedience by some youths.

"I moved around Kampala Metropolitan Police today and the situation is normal. People are going on with their lawful duties and businesses without any problem," Onyango said.

However, he acknowledged that "intelligence agencies are still indicating intended disobedience plans by some youths."

In response, he mentioned that "security agencies have deployed to deter them."

A section of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen-Zs) is demonstrating against the corruption plaguing Parliament and the country.

Police have warned the protestors against their planned march to Parliament.

In a televised address last week, President Museveni cautioned the youth against protesting, stating that they would be "playing with fire" if they moved forward with the anti-corruption march to Parliament.

Despite this warning, the organizers vowed to proceed with the march as planned, potentially leading to a confrontation with security forces.

Ugandan police and the army have heavily deployed around Kampala City to forestall the planned protests.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.