Burkina Faso: Attacks On Civilians in Burkina Faso Force Thousands Into Neighbouring Niger

Renewed attacks on civilians in eastern Burkina Faso by non-State armed groups have forced thousands to flee to neighbouring Niger in search of safety, amid a deepening emergency, UN humanitarians have warned.

In an alert, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said that previous attacks in recent weeks along Burkina Faso's border with Niger had already led to a "surge" of displaced people into the Nigerien city of Téra, Tillabéri region, despite the "already dire" humanitarian situation there.

"Amid a worrying security situation in Tillabéri, characterized by attacks from non-State armed groups, the asylum seekers can face further suspicions of being affiliated with these groups and risk being forcibly returned if their status as refugees is not recognized by the Government," UNHCR said.

The development follows years of insecurity in Burkina Faso where more than a third of the country operates outside the control of the country's military, which seized power in 2022.

More widely, the stability of the Sahel region has been threatened for years by a proliferation of armed groups. Beginning in northern Mali, jihadist-linked insurgents pushed south, bringing lawlessness to northern Burkina Faso and western Niger, while also threatening the stability of other neighbouring countries.

Tillabéri shelter

According to UNHCR, Tillabéri is now home to at least 223,400 internally displaced people from Niger and at least 36,500 Burkinabé asylum seekers.

In addition to the latest arrivals from Burkina Faso, an additional 1,186 Nigerien nationals have also been displaced within Tillabéri, the UN agency noted.

"In the last week of May and the first week of June 2024, non-State armed groups launched attacks targeting civilians in the Mansila, Kantcari and Sempelga communes of Burkina Faso's Sahel Region," UNHCR said in a statement.

"This surge in violence has forced 3,068 Burkinabé asylum seekers to flee to Téra in Niger's Tillabéri region by 30 June...severely straining local resources and the resilience of host communities."

Persistent insecurity

Pointing to the "highly volatile" security situation along the Niger-Burkina Faso border, the UN agency noted that continuing attacks and clashes between State and non-State actors "are not only displacing more people but also complicating humanitarian access and protection efforts".

As part of its relief efforts, UNHCR has been working with local authorities and partners to pre-register 470 households (3,068 individuals) for asylum and provide cash assistance to meet immediate needs.

The UN agency said that more than 400 vulnerable individuals had also been identified for rapid assistance, including 207 female heads of households, breastfeeding and pregnant women, and children with mental health issues or suffering from malnourishment.

Plans are also in progress to assist 600 households with emergency shelters and latrines, but "there is an immediate need for food, nutritional kits, emergency shelters" too, the UNHCR said, adding that nutritional support remains "a critical priority, especially for malnourished children".