Africa: Inaugural Preparatory Meeting for Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue

document

Under the auspices of the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, H.E. Workneh Gebeyehu, the African Union (AU) High Level Panel on Sudan, together with the IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan, convened a Preparatory Meeting to the Inter-Sudanese Political Dialogue from 10 to 15 July 2024, at the African Union Headquarters.

The Preparatory Meeting brought together a range of Sudanese political and civilian actors, to engage on key issues related to the convening of an inclusive political dialogue process that would facilitate a comprehensive interaction to end the ongoing devastating conflict in Sudan and institute a consensual transitional constitutional order, that is acceptable to all Sudanese. This AU/IGAD-facilitated dialogue process is geared towards adopting a political programme driven by national reconciliation, reconstruction and social cohesion, to address the deep-seated issues that have plagued Sudan since its independence.

The Political Dialogue forms one of the pillars of the AU Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan, adopted by the AU Peace and Security Council on 27 May 2023, and the IGAD Roadmap adopted by the Assembly of IGAD Heads of State on 12 June 2023, which are both based on the principles of Sudanese ownership. In this spirit, the AU and IGAD allowed the meeting participants to define the agenda and working methods for their consultations.

The Sudanese participants were empowered to exercise full autonomy in the conduct of their deliberations and the outcome document is fully owned by them and is not an AU or IGAD position. In their outcome document, the participants presented their recommendations on what should be on the agenda of the main inter-Sudanese political dialogue, to be convened soon.

All the recommendations put forth were the result of deep discussion and represent the consensus of the participants in this meeting. It is expected that there will be further preparatory dialogues, bringing together those groups that did not participate in this first round of preliminary consultations. Eventually, the AU and IGAD will bring together the different sides towards an integrated and fully consensual agenda for the actual political dialogue to commence.

The AU and IGAD reiterate their firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Sudan. Only a political dialogue, bringing together the broad cross-section of Sudanese actors, can provide the possibility of ending the conflict and embarking on a programme of reconstruction and reconciliation. Therefore, they urged all Sudanese political and civilian actors to put the supreme interests of their country above all other considerations in working together to stop the war and to return Sudan to constitutional rule, peace, and consensual governance.

The African Union and IGAD reiterate their commitment and determination to accompany Sudanese stakeholders in their quest to reach a negotiated and inclusive solution to the current crisis.