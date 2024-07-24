Nigeria: Download - Supreme Court's Landmark Judgment That Affirms Local Governments' Autonomy

24 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Supreme Court affirmed on 11 July the financial autonomy of the nation's 774 local governments.

In the unanimous judgement of its seven-member panel, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the suit brought by the federal government to strengthen the independence of local governments in the country.

The landmark judgement included a decision overturning the longstanding practice where state governments received federal allocations on behalf of local government areas and withheld the funds.

It also stopped the release of federal allocations to local governments without elected executives.

You can read the full judgement, which provides the full context of the issues, the court's reasoning and its full decisions here.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

