The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria Police would respond to the 1 August planned protest by some Nigerians "in a most professional manner".

Mr Egbetokun said this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of commissioners of police and above.

He said the meeting with the Strategic Police Managers was to share intelligence from the various police commands in the country and analyse the same for the security of the country.

"So we are prepared, and I want to assure you that we will manage the protest in the most professional manner," he said.

The IGP said the police would remain committed to provide security for those that would engage in peaceful protest.

"If the protest is peaceful, you will see us protecting the protesters as long as they remain peaceful.

"But we have a duty to protect lives and property, so we will not sit back and watch hoodlums burning down facilities in the name of protest.

"So, we are not against peaceful protest; we will support peaceful protest by protecting those who will engage in peaceful protest," he said.

He said the task of maintaining law and order during the protest would not be a challenge if the protesters engaged in peaceful protest.

According to him, it becomes a challenge if the protest is violent.

"I have always said that the right to protest is the right to peaceful protest.

"No civilised society will tolerate violent protest. Violent protest is criminal, but peaceful protest is a right."

The IGP, therefore, called on Nigerian youths to ignore anyone inciting them to violent protests.

Some youth are reportedly planning a nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country.