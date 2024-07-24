Nigeria: Senate Passes Bill to Allow IGP to Complete Four-Year Term

The tenure of the current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, may be affected by the new law if assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to allow anybody appointed as the Inspector General of Police to complete a four-year term as mandated by Section 7 of the Police Act 2020.

The bill was read for the first time today, and it immediately passed through the second and third readings.

It was introduced by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and considered at the Committee of the Whole.

Mr Bamidele, while leading the debate on the bill, said it aimed to revolutionise the police operation by enhancing accountability, modernising policing methods and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community.

With the amendment, anybody appointed to the office of the IGP would remain in the office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

If President Bola Tinubu assented to the bill, the current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, might remain in office until 2027.Debate

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) opposed the Bill.

Mr Lawan (APC, Yobe North) argued that if IGPs are allowed to complete their tenure, they tend to abuse the office.

"I just need a little explanation on whether there is permission for the amendment we are trying to make.

"Is there any clause anywhere that subjects the stay in office by the IGP to good conduct, to performance? Because Mr President, distinguished colleagues, until people are given appointment performance satisfactorily when we strictly give them the opportunity to serve as long as the tenure in the letter indicates.

"I think that will be abused because somebody will feel he will not be removed regardless," Mr Lawan said.

On his part, Mr Dickson observed that the country needs to reform the Nigerian policing system rather than guaranteeing the tenure of IGP.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to formulate sects and steady rules in strengthening the police as a service and protecting the office of the Inspector General of Police. The police is a service that works for the people to protect the law and people's properties," he said.

Mr Dicson suggested that the bill be stepped down for further consultations with the police and other relevant people and institutions.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said there is no ambiguity in the bill and that it is clear.

After the debate, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the bill to the vote, and the senators voted overwhelmingly in support.