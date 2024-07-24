Liberia: EPA, UNDP to Collaborate On U.S.$10m Sartla Project

24 July 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is set to implement the US$10 million Strengthening Agricultural Resilience through Transformational Livelihood Adaptation (SARTLA) project in Liberia.

Speaking at the opening of a workshop on July 22, 2024, Deputy Executive Director, Honorable Dweh Boley, emphasized that Liberia, through UNDP, will access US$10 million from the Global Environment Facility's Least Developed Countries Fund to implement the SARTLA Project. The project aims to strengthen the resilience of Liberia's agriculture sector in response to the impacts of climate change.

Hon. Boley announced that the EPA and UNDP Liberia have been developing the SARTLA Project under the Global Environment Facility's Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF). "Today, we are pleased to inform you that the SARTLA Project has reached a significant milestone, the commencement of the project preparatory grant (PPG) stage," he stated.

He explained that the PPG phase is part of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Project Cycle, which involves informing key stakeholders and soliciting their input for incorporation into the full project document.

The EPA's Deputy Executive Director highlighted the importance of agriculture, noting that it significantly contributes to economic development and engages nearly 70% of Liberia's 5.4 million population. However, he acknowledged that climate change is adversely affecting the agriculture sector, disrupting planting seasons and increasing livestock diseases.

The formulation of the SARTLA Project must align with key national documents, such as the National Climate Change Policy and Response Strategy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

"I am pleased to welcome you to this important inception workshop and grateful for your participation," Mr. Boley remarked.

He added that President Joseph N. Boakai's ARREST Agenda aims to boost agricultural production, ensuring Liberia remains self-sufficient in crop and livestock cultivation, and improving the quality of life for people in the agriculture sector, which has a significant impact on the overall population.

In conclusion, Mr. Boley mentioned that the EPA anticipates the outcomes of this meeting will contribute to development of a comprehensive project document addressing the vulnerabilities of highly fragile counties in Liberia and strengthening their resilience against climate change impacts in the agriculture sector.

