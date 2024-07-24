Liberia: Govt Urged to Establish 'National Volunteer Service' Program

Public Health Expert and Scientist Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan has called for the creation of a "Liberia National Volunteer Service" to assist the government in delivering essential services to communities and individuals in need.

Drawing inspiration from the Peace Corps Volunteer Program initiated by former US President John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, Dr. Nyan emphasized the importance of establishing a similar volunteer force in Liberia to address critical needs in healthcare, education, and other social areas.

Addressing the audience and Rotary Club members during the induction ceremony for the new corps of officers, Dr. Nyan highlighted the significance of community service and selflessness, echoing the Rotary theme of "Service above Self." The event marked the 60th Anniversary of the Rotary Club in Liberia, with Tukus Ama Harris assuming the role of President for the 2024/2025 term.

Recognized for his extensive volunteer work in clinical medicine, public health, academia, and scientific research, Dr. Nyan underscored the importance of investing in education through initiatives like the "Nyan Scholarship Program (NSP)" to empower future generations.

"I rather use my financial resources and expertise in building skyscrapers in the brains of students, than building concrete mansions that uneducated children will only see and admire, but probably never own."

Dr. Nyan continues to contribute to public health through volunteering efforts in microbiology education and infection control workshops across Liberia.

As a renowned inventor of the US-patented Rapid Multiplex Diagnostic Test ("NYAN TEST") for infectious diseases, including Ebola and coronaviruses, Dr. Nyan has been recognized for his contributions to innovation and social impact, receiving the prestigious "African Innovation Award Special Prize for Social Impact" in 2017.

The Rotary theme, "Service above Self," was amplified throughout the evening by Rotary-Monrovia President Ama Harris and other Rotarians who spoke at the program, and emphasized putting one's community and society above self-interest.

Praising the Rotary Club of Liberia for its longstanding commitment to serving communities, Rotary Club President Ama Harris reiterated the organization's dedication to maternal and child health during her administration.

Harris called on Rotarians to continue their selfless sacrifices and services to the communities. She stressed that her administration will focus on maternal-child health.

In alignment with the Rotary's maternal-child health program, the NSP pledged support for three students in midwifery at the Deana Kay Isaacson School of Midwifery in Grand Gedeh County.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nyan is currently performing the second leg of his 2024 unpaid National Volunteer Service in public health, lecturing microbiology, and conducting infection-control workshops at various academic and healthcare institutions in Liberia.