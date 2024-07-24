Nigeria: Insecurity - Gani Adams Restates Call for South-West Govs, OPC Partnership

Akure — The National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday said insecurity across South-west region would become a thing of the past within six months if governors in the region can partner with OPC to tackle the menace.

The 15th Yoruba generalissimo made the appeal during the celebration of the 2024 edition of Okota Festival at Arigidi-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Specifically, Adams who said it is very unfortunate that insecurity has become a major factor that is inhibiting the growth of Nigeria, noted that all efforts by both the federal and the state government to address insecurity have failed.

His words: "For us in the South-west, all the governors need to be proactive in their decisions to properly tackle the spate of insecurity. It is not too good for us in the south west to continue to lose our people to senseless killings that have become a regular thing.

"Last week, two people were killed and many other kidnapped on the Owo-Ifon road. This is a sad experience. If you recall, in January this year, I made a suggestion to the South-west governors. I offered to join hands with the government to fight the menace of insecurity. I told the governors that if they were willing to partner with us, the problem of insecurity would be addressed within six months.

"As I stand before you today, I still stand by that promise. And I say it once again that if the South-west governors would partners with us, I assure them and the people of the South-west that insecurity will be a thing of the past within a period of six months. If we are allowed to partner with the South-west governors.

"In the same vein, I urge all the South-west governors to know that by virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I can still partner with them to reenact what the old Aare Onakakanfos did, which is to defend the people of Yoruba land. Once again, let me make it clear that I am not asking the governors to hand over their security structure to us.

"I have made this clear severally in my statements and letters that we want to partner with the governors to unravel the security scourge in the south west region. I am sure that if we get it right in the southwest,other regions will follow suit, particularly, now that there has been a continuous call for restructuring of the country," he stressed.

Speaking on Okota festival, Adams urged the traditional rulers across the southwest west to embrace initiatives that will help in sustaining the culture and traditions of the race.

"As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and global culture enthusiast, I have been an apostle of cultural rejuvenation for more than two decades now. Therefore, I am always fulfilled whenever I see people promoting the Yoruba cultural identity. The reason for this is not far- fetched. It is for us to fulfill the destiny of our race.

"Yoruba race is a blessed race, however, there is urgent need for us to know the importance of our cultural identity and the need for all of us to continue to promote it. Our culture is our major selling point in the global community. Countries like Brazil, Cuba, and other South American countries are fast adopting Yoruba culture and identity. By promoting our cultural identity, we will continue to experience growth and development.

"By promoting our cultural identity, the Yoruba ancestors are always with us; guiding our steps and helping us to fulfill our destinies as a race. An example of one man who early in life understands this principle and practised it is our own dear Professor Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka.

"He is one man who is always proud of his identity as a Yoruba man and he is always ready to showcase it anywhere he finds himself. I still remember his attire when he received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He was proudly adorned in a beautifully decorated Aso- Ofi. You can trace his records, he became a great and global man that he is today, not simply because he is writer or a poet.

"But, because he is one man that will never play with his identity as a Yoruba. Prof Wole Soyinka promotes his identity and heritage in his writings, his religion and cultural value."

The Aare Onakankafo, who is the promoter of the festival, pleaded with the Ondo State government to put in place measures that will encourage cultural promotion in all the major communities across the state, to ensure peace as well as attract tourists to the state.

"All over the world, cultural tourism is a major income earner for most countries. For instance in Ondo state, we can key into this opportunity and build the state's capital base by encouraging cultural tourism. This is possible if the Ondo state government encourages the towns and the communities by allowing them to showcase their traditional festivals and cultural heritage.

"Nigeria has a very huge tourism potential that can regularly earn us foreign currency. But it is unfortunate, that we often neglect this and concentrate more on the crude oil. And the irony of our situation is that we have lost alot of opportunities by neglecting our culture. Imagine what the country can earn if the government promotes our traditional attires and foods and showcase them to the world. If that is done, Nigeria will earn plenty of Dollars from Adire and other traditional attires."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides, he appealed to the federal government, to look beyond crude oil,and tap the untapped resources that are readily available in the tourism sector.

"All the South-west governors must also begin to explore the beauty of the Yoruba culture by creating a platform that will help in promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba race and also advance the cause of our unity.

Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun said Okota festival have both spiritual and economic advantages to the people of the community, stressing that Okota river goddess has a spiritual influence in the development of the town.

He expressed appreciation to Iba Gani Adams for his consistent efforts in projecting the cultural identity of the town.