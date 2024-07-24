Nigeria: Kaduna Gov Lauded for Creating Enabling Environment for Investments

23 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Permanent Representative, Centre For Convention on Democratic integrity, to the United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, says Kaduna State Governor Sanni Uba has created an enabling environment for investments through policies that have enhanced safety of lives and property in the state.

Aduwo, in a a statement yesterday, noted that without peace and security, there could be no sustainable development.

"The peace and safety now prevalent in Kaduna State has laid a strong foundation for the successful attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, from improving access to quality education and healthcare to promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability among others.

"Today, the good people of southern Kaduna and other minority are safer and happier than before," Aduwo said.

He said the governor's commitment to inclusive governance had enhanced quality of people's lives and "set a commendable example for other states in Northern Nigeria to follow."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.