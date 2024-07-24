Nigeria: Kaduna Gov Lauded for Creating Enabling Environment for Investments

Permanent Representative, Centre For Convention on Democratic integrity, to the United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, says Kaduna State Governor Sanni Uba has created an enabling environment for investments through policies that have enhanced safety of lives and property in the state.

Aduwo, in a a statement yesterday, noted that without peace and security, there could be no sustainable development.

"The peace and safety now prevalent in Kaduna State has laid a strong foundation for the successful attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, from improving access to quality education and healthcare to promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability among others.

"Today, the good people of southern Kaduna and other minority are safer and happier than before," Aduwo said.

He said the governor's commitment to inclusive governance had enhanced quality of people's lives and "set a commendable example for other states in Northern Nigeria to follow."