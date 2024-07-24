Nigeria: NFF Endorses Girls Play Sports Football Tournament

22 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed its full support for the Girls Play Sports Football Tournament, an initiative birthed by the Honorable Ayo Omidiran and organized under the auspices of the Ayomidiran Foundation.

During a courtesy call by the Tournament's Organizing Committee to the NFF Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Secretary General Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, representing NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, stressed the significance of the tournament.

Dr. Sanusi stated, "The NFF, under the leadership of Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, is committed to making it mandatory for all Premiership clubs to establish women's football teams. This initiative comes at the right time for the advancement of women's football in Nigeria and aligns with its FIFA-funded Talent Development Scheme."

Honorable Omidiran, CEO and Founder of the Ayomidiran Foundation, expressed her gratitude to the NFF for their support, admitting that, "Organizing a competition like this would not be complete without the official recognition and backing of the NFF.

"The Ayomidiran Foundation has always been dedicated to the development of women, particularly through sports. Football has opened many doors for young girls, and it is essential to provide them with opportunities to excel," she said.

