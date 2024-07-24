Africa: FG to Document Africa's First Olympic Football Gold in Film - Enoh

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has revealed plans to celebrate Nigeria's Dream Team's 1996 Olympic Gold Medal win with a documentary.

Enoh made this known yesterday during the landmark signing of a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and Homelands Films to document the heroic journey of Nigeria's Dream Team to their gold medal victory at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA.

"In the run-up to the Olympics, nothing in concrete terms prepared Nigeria, Africa, and the global audience for what was to follow.

They went to the Olympics under the unlikeliest of circumstances," he said. "Although they were called the 'Dream Team,' not many people betted on them to return with the gold medal considering the fact that world football superpowers who were part of the competition were indeed bookmakers' favourites."

"Against all odds, our 'Dream Team' went, saw, and conquered the world. It was not just about the gold medal but also the way this victory which remains Nigeria's greatest glory in world football was achieved and celebrated that mattered.

"I recall Nigerians of all walks of life pouring into the streets in every town, city, and even the remotest villages in wild jubilation; they danced, sang, and draped themselves with the national flag," he said.

The president of Homeland Films, Mrs. Mary Ephraim Egbas, expressed her excitement about the project.

"By bringing this story to the big screen, we aim to honour the legacy of our athletes and ignite a renewed sense of pride and passion for Nigerian sports," she noted.