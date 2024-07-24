Nigeria: Abidemi Sonoiki - Granada Offers Nigerians Progressive Gateway to Educational, Economic Investments

A former Nigerian banker who is currently the honorary consul of the Honorary Consulate of Grenada in Nigeria, Abidemi Oluwagbenga Sonoiki, in a recent interview with select journalists, said Nigerians have more benefits leveraging opportunities in Grenada, Dike Onwuamaeze presents the excerpts:

How did you become the consul of Grenada, and what does your role entail?

At a dinner event in Buckingham Palace, an opportunity afforded me to meet a friend who introduced me to the high commissioner of Grenada to the United Kingdom. We had some strategic discussions, and she asked if I could help implement the ideas we discussed in her country. So, I was invited to Grenada. All required paperwork and interviews were completed, including international security checks, as part of the due diligence and background check to ensure there were no criminal histories or records. It was an election period, two months after the new government assumed power. I was contacted and invited to Grenada by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Trade and Investment for another thorough evaluation. The new prime minister was gracious and directed the confirmation of my appointment as the honorary consul effective immediately. I received my letter of appointment afterwards. Naturally, once you are appointed by a country to another country, you will need to align with your host country, which includes involving the Nigerian Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The accreditation and processes took a while and it has been a journey of two years so far. My duty and responsibility is to serve as the intermediary between Grenada and Nigeria. My topmost priority is to promote investment and trade and to foster collaboration in areas such as education, health, tourism, culture, cross-cultural interactions, ideas and talent sharing, waste management and other critical areas. The consulate also delivers consular services to all Nigerians, including those pursuing a pathway for citizenship.

What initiatives are you implementing to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Grenada?

The first thing was to find like minds to identify skilled people, knowledgeable individuals in the economy, and investment and trade experts by bringing them together. We have been able to do that. Now, we are putting together the Nigeria-Grenada Chamber of Commerce as the engine that would help bring all the Nigerian business people together. We are also doing some exchanges where our people will go there; some of them have been here. We are also planning a business travel for some Nigerian businessmen and women in October 2024 to show case Nigerian small and medium enterprises and afford them collaborations in their various areas of interest.

How do you want to see the relationship between Nigeria and Grenada in the next five years?

I want to witness a successful partnership that will enable Nigerians to make Grenada their second home and for Grenadians to make Nigeria their second home. The world has become a global marketplace, and Nigerians who do business there can earn foreign exchange. Before my appointment, over 150 Nigerians used to travel to Grenada to study medicine. Grenada has an excellent medical college. But the numbers have increased to more than 250 in the last two years. We are considering the potential of increasing it to 500 because the medical systems in America and Canada absolve roughly 1,000 doctors from this college. I see huge opportunities from travel and tourism to real estate investment and renewable energy.

One major challenge in getting to Grenada from Nigeria is the lack of an air transport system. What are your plans to solve this issue?

Two airline opportunities are currently in the works. One of the biggest airlines in Nigeria is almost concluding with one of the Caribbean countries. We are also working on a wet lease arrangement for a direct flight from Nigeria to Grenada. This will enable Nigerians and Africans to fly directly from here to Grenada in under 10 hours once everything is ready. We are very definite about the possibility of a direct flight in the next six to nine months.

Can you please speak on the opportunities in the finance sector that you think Nigerians can benefit from?

Currently, we are in conversation with a Finnish firm that is prepared to provide Nigerians and Grenadians capital to enable them to make investments in Grenada. The first mover advantage can earn Nigerians some foreign investment yield. It will afford young, enterprising Nigerians and Grenadians synergy and symbiotic relationships.

Can you tell us more about the strategic importance of Grenada in the Caribbean region and its global influence?

Grenada is the pride of the Caribbean. That is not because I am representing them. Grenada serves as a gateway to both North and South America, including countries such as the United States and Canada. Grenadians have direct access to the United Kingdom and are treated as citizens there. The island is an active member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and plays a pivotal role in regional economic and security initiatives. The current prime minister of Grenada is the one championing the development that is going on in the Caribbean. Globally, Grenada has established strong diplomatic and trade partnerships, contributing to its growing influence on the international stage. It is a very peaceful country that just needs more fintech and banking investments, and things will improve.

Grenada is known for tourism and a rich culture. What is your plan to build tourism relations between Grenada and Nigeria?

Nigerians are wealthy individuals in their own right. Tourism plays a crucial role in defining leisure time! I have visited a lot of times and each time, I have found that there is not enough housing. So, there are huge opportunities for wealth creation in the real estate space. We know places in Grenada where you can develop real estate, which is one of the major industries there. Medical tourism is another cash cow. Nigerian physicians are excellent and renowned; we can forge collaboration and partnership between both countries. Waste management and renewal energy are among the few interests we can also explore.

What are the benefits of obtaining a Grenadian citizenship? In this age of 'Japa', why do you think Nigerian youths should ditch countries like the UK and Canada and opt for Grenada?

Speaking of citizenship, if you want to be a citizen of America or Canada, you may need to be there physically for three to five years to acquire such privilege. You do not need to do that with Grenada, which affords you access (visa-free) to about 150 countries. You can become a global citizen through Grenada in less than six months. You may also enjoy as much as 10 years of visa access, each to both America and Canada, with a Grenada passport.

Can you pinpoint specific educational opportunities for Nigerians in Grenada?

St. George's University in Grenada is a renowned medical college of repute where Canada and America select over 1,000 medical doctors every year. You will agree that this is an opportunity to become a Canadian or American through the medical profession. We can assist willing Nigerian students who want to become medical students at St. George's University in Grenada.

What is the trade relation between Nigeria and Grenada, and can you add value to it?

If you go on the internet, you will see the level of trade between Nigeria and Grenada over the years. You will also see the paradigm shift in the trade volume in the past two years. We are putting effort together to enhance collaboration in export between both countries and the rest of the world. I want a situation where an exporter of spices in Nigeria can increase his volume of trade to Canada, America and Europe through the continuum and synergy of both countries, thereby making them aggregators for the sales and distribution of commodities.

What other economic opportunities do you think Nigerian investors will be interested in?

Grenada does not have volatility in terms of its currency. Their economy has been very stable for over 30 years. So even if you take your money there, you are assured that with time, the value of your money and your investment will not be eroded, which is a strong economic factor Nigerians should consider. They are also very stable politically, and their crime rate is less than two per cent.

You mentioned the Nigerian-Grenada Chamber of Commerce. When can we expect that?

We planned to announce the chamber during a business summit that brings about 100 of Nigeria's leading businesses to Grenada in October 2024.

Did you foresee yourself occupying this position some 10 years ago?

I never saw it coming. My aspiration and desire were to be the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria at some point in my life. I left banking in 2016 because I realised that I needed to reassess my strategy, so I gathered resources and began managing businesses. Doing that afforded me a whole lot of travelling and meeting people, which has brought me this significant milestone.

What is your vision for the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Grenada?

I desire to see Grenada and the Caribbean to be the first-choice trade partner of Nigeria in the world.

You are the first honorary consul of Grenada in Nigeria. For clarity, what date and year did you assume office?

I assumed office on May 24, 2022, and reconfirmation about a year ago. We had to get credence from the federal government of Nigeria, and it took a while to get this done. Protocol and procedure had to be followed. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria will ensure all the necessary processes and affirmations are granted and given in accordance with the rules and guidelines, including a thorough background check by the National Security Adviser's office.

Lastly, how many Grenadians live in Nigeria?

About 1,000 Grenadians are registered and resident in Nigeria. It was about 200 two years ago. But we are formalising a lot of things now and encouraging people to do business in Grenada.