Nigeria: Delta Communities Disrupt Operations, Threaten Shutdown of OML 42 Flow Station

Warri — Indigenes of Okerenkoko Federated Communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday disrupted operations at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 42 Flow Station operated by National Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Neconde Energy Limited JV.

The protesters, mostly women, stormed the flow station at Jones Creeks, and chased workers out of their offices on the premise that the oil firm reneged on the agreement to supply the communities with electricity from its turbine.

The protesting women claimed they took the action over alleged insensitivity of the company to the plight of the Federated Communities which included Egwa, Batan, Jones Creek, Odidi, and Okerenkoko. The angry women carried placards reading thus: 'Neconde/NPDC JV, no light, no operations', 'No light, no operations, NPDC/Neconde'; 'Neconde/NPDC JV, Okerenkoko need turbine', 'Okerenkoko is tired of darkness, give us light', and 'Our voice must be heard, Neconde/NPDC JV' and among others.

The protesters vowed not to vacate the premises of the oil company until they were connected to the turbine the organisation is currently using.

According to them, the Federated Communities, which comprised Egwa, Batan, Jones Creek, and Okerenkoko had been without electricity for many years.

Okerenkoko is the host community to the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU).

Some of the staff inside the administrative blocks of the company were forced out of the offices without harm.

Leader of the protesters, Mrs. Esther Ene, said that the pathetic power situation in Okerenkoko was affecting the community and NMU students, adding that some of the students were already withdrawing their studentship in the institution.

She said: "NPDC/Neconde JV has been operating in our community for many years and there is nothing to show for it. Okerenkoko is in darkness, some of our students are leaving the school because of lack of electricity.

"We need light (power), and if we do not get it, by Wednesday we will shut down Batan, Egwa and Odidi flow stations. We will remain here until they mobilise contractors to carry out the electrification of Okerenkoko to enjoy the same light (power) they are enjoying here."

Also, Mrs. Florence Edward said that the communities had been suffering in the midst of abundance, stressing that: "We have been suffering, so power must reach Okerenkoko before we live this flow station. They must connect us to their turbine light. Connect us to the turbine you are enjoying, it is our right."

On her part, Mrs. Ebime Okoro expressed displeasure that the communities had made several appeals to the oil company regarding the electricity situation all to no avail.

"We have appealed severally to NPDC/Neconde on the need to connect us to their turbine all to no avail, and that is why we come here. Okerenkoko has no light, NMU has no light, who does that. Without the light, we will remain here, both the students and the federated community are suffering.

"Tomorrow, Egwa Flow Station will be shut down. Since NPDC/Neconde took over the facility, there has not been any community project," Okoro said.

THISDAY learnt that the community had sometimes met with the management of the oil company on how to address the light situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The management, however, urged the community to nominate a contractor to handle the project which the community did.

According to a source, the contractor inspected the site, identified the route for the high tension cables and location for the transformer only for the oil company to come up with an excuse that COVID-19 will not allow them to carry out the project.

"However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the company came up with an excuse that the Petroleum Industry Act should be passed before they commence the electrification.

"The Board of Trustee (BoT), management and other members of the PIA committee has been constituted, what is the company still waiting for," the source asked.

When contacted for reaction on the allegations, staff of the NPDC/Neconde who were available all declined comment, insisting that it's only the management that can address the issues raised.