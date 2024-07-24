Nigeria: Dantsoho Vows Improved Revenue Generation, Increase Productivity, Efficiency At NPA

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, yesterday in Lagos promised to reposition the agency for increased productivity and greater efficiency for improved revenue generation.

Dantsoho who made the pledge during the handing over ceremony at the authority's headquarters, said the NPA under his watch would rise up to the intense competition from neighboring countries.

Also, he promised to work tirelessly to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall user experience at the nation's seaports.

According to him, "As we embark on this Journey together, I wish to seize this opportunity to state that our main goal is to reposition the Organization for increased productivity and greater efficiency for improved revenue generation to the Authority and country. We must rise up to the intense competition we face from our neighbors, we must work tirelessly to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall user experience in our ports.

"I am confident that our predetermined objectives can be achieved through our collective efforts, therefore collaboration and teamwork will be the cornerstone of our success. I challenge you to come with me on this journey. Let me assure you that we will aim to pay closer attention to staff welfare by ensuring timely payment of emoluments, compensations and addressing issues of training & capacity development particularly for deserving employees who add value in their areas of deployment."

Dantsoho said he will continue the digital transformation of the agency and reinforce the current efforts at deploying the Port Community System (PCS).

He further disclosed that the NPA will pay attention to the logistics that surround the arrival of cargoes along the port corridor.

He added, "We will reward hard work and develop leadership for the future stability of the Nigerian Ports Authority. We will continue the digital transformation of the Authority and reinforce the current efforts at deploying the Port Community System, which we believe is key to our dream of total automation of our processes, thereby eliminating leakages and corruption. The current efforts towards infrastructural renewal and development will be enhanced.

"In particular, we will drive, Port Rehabilitation and Modernization, we will pay attention to the logistics that surround the arrival of cargoes along the port corridor, their receipt at the terminals and loading onboard ships in the most efficient way and also cargo evacuation from our ports, Deep sea Ports Development, in order to unlock the full potential of the Nigerian economy.

"Promotion of transparency, accountability and Ease of doing business in our ports, we shall enhance collaboration and communication between sister agencies and promote stakeholder engagement. In this regard, we will begin engagement with Terminal Operators and Shipping lines as primary recipients of our services to feel their pulse and thereafter other stakeholders to seek greater cooperation and collaboration."

Speaking earlier, the immediate-past Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said his administration repositioned the NPA for greater operational efficiency and unprecedented revenue generation and remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bello-Koko who applauded the administration of President Bola Tinubu, insisted that he positioned the NPA for improved efficiency, revenue generation, accountability, and adherence to international best practices in port management and operations, "he said.

He also stated that the authority upgraded its Data Center, Servers, Storage, and Business Continuity and also established a data recovery and protection unit with an up-to-date data protection audit certification.

Ekpo: FG 'll Continue to Support Gas Supply Programmes in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has restated the commitment of the federal government in supporting ongoing efforts by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and other producers in boosting gas supplies to the domestic market in Nigeria.

Ekpo stated this during a meeting with a team from CNL, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Jim Swartz, according to a statement signed by his Spokesman, Louis Ibah.

The meeting, held at the instance of the gas minister, aimed at getting an update on CNL's efforts to domesticate the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), produced from its Escravos facility, as well as the company's efforts to deliver more natural gas to Nigeria and the West African subregion.

Ekpo had recently ordered the domestication of all LPG (cooking gas) produced within the country with the target of stabilising the price of the gas in the domestic market

The minister stressed the need for International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria not only to focus on exports of gas, but to show concern and be involved in the federal government's aspiration of ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the dividend of the country's huge gas resource through increased volumes of gas supplies to the domestic market.

At the meeting, the minister appreciated CNL for being a good corporate citizen and for dedicating more volumes of its gas to the domestic gas market.

He also assured the oil firm of government's support to achieving its gas projects in Nigeria.

Swartz restated the unwavering commitment of Chevron in supporting the aspiration of the federal government in producing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress.