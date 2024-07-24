Liberia: Ministry of Public Works Presents 'Undeniable' Evidence On President's 100-Day Deliverables for Primary Road Maintenance

Monrovia — Ministry of Public Works Presents Evidence of President Boakai's 100-Day Road Maintenance Deliverables

As promised by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. during the electoral process-- "No Car Will Get Stuck in the Mud within the First 100 Days"--the Ministry of Public Works has compiled a list of deliverables implemented within the first year of his administration.

In a recent release, the Ministry of Public Works announced that the administration has successfully addressed the longstanding issue of "bad roads," particularly during the rainy season, which hindered the movement of commuters, including business people, students, health workers, and others. The rehabilitation of twelve major road corridors, previously plagued by poor conditions, was undertaken based on a comprehensive technical assessment.

The road corridors were divided into four zones across the country: Western Corridor covering Montserrado, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties; Coastal Corridor including Grand Bassa, River Cess, and Sinoe Counties; Southeast Corridor that covers Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, and Grand Kru Counties and Northwest Corridor - Nimba and Lofa Counties

A Joint Technical-Working Group, comprising engineers from both the Technical and Rural Development departments, carried out the assessment, and prepared Bills of Quantities (BOQs) to guide contractors on technical specifications.

Contractor Selection and Project Execution

The Ministry emphasized that the selection of contractors was based on their legal registration, licensing, and ability to perform road construction work. The President's 100-Day Deliverables Project required contractors with the requisite equipment and technical experience for timely and effective maintenance interventions.

The Ministry requested a "No Objection" from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), which was granted, allowing the Ministry to proceed with the rehabilitation and periodic maintenance of primary road corridors. The total budget for the project was USD $22,389,598.13, as confirmed by a commitment letter from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Funding and Payment Details

Contrary to public speculation, the Ministry clarified that the total payment to contractors so far is USD $8,955,838.05. The contracts run for two years, with some corridors having a one-year duration, and additional payments will be processed as per the terms of the contracts. The Ministry emphasized that no additional funds have been received from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning beyond the initial amount.

The Ministry encourages the public to verify these financial transactions to counter misinformation.

Progress and Commitment

The Ministry reported significant progress, with roads rehabilitated and periodic maintenance works ongoing. The Ministry commended President Boakai for his vision and commitment to ensuring that no vehicles get stuck in the mud during his first 100 days in office.

As the custodian of Liberia's road development and transport facilitation programs, the Ministry of Public Works remains committed to the ARREST AGENDA, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and value for money.

Background

The Ministry of Public Works, established in 1972, is responsible for surveying, drafting/designing, construction, and supervision of all public infrastructures in Liberia. In 2008, the Ministry of Rural Development was merged with the Ministry of Public Works, creating three coordinated departments: Administration, Technical Services, and Rural Development and Community Services.

The Ministry continues to encourage the public, civil society actors, and media institutions to seek clarity on important matters through its Public Affairs Office to avoid the spread of misinformation.

The Ministry of Public Works is dedicated to improving Liberia's road network and public infrastructure, ensuring sustainable development and better living conditions for all citizens.