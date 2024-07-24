Sierra Leone: Moice Engages MPs On Policies to Protect Filmmakers, Others

Senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Civic Education (MOICE) engaged members of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Information to discuss three flagship policies aimed at protecting filmmakers, establishing a national archives system, and enhancing information dissemination by the media.

During his presentation, Victor Moiwo, Legal and Policy Adviser at the ministry, outlined the intention to create a legal framework that supports the film industry.

The policy aims to promote creativity, improve the country's image, and consolidate various film-related bodies under one dynamic and culturally conscious industry.

Moiwo emphasized the importance of effective records management to ensure accessibility, efficient usage, and improvement in identifying challenges associated with record-keeping.

He highlighted the need for a proactive, progressive, and participatory media and information ecosystem that contributes to national transformation and development. The proposed policy covers print, electronic broadcasting, wire services, advertising, public relations, and social media.

Hon. Ibrahim Barrie commended the ministry's initiatives, stressing the importance of robust record-keeping for investment growth and economic revitalization.

He noted the widespread issue of poor record management across all MDAs. Barrie also highlighted the film industry as a viable career path that would benefit from a proper legal framework.

Acting Clerk of Parliament, Gilbert Nabay, underscored the need for national cohesion and unity, advocating for positive storytelling about the country's development.

He praised the recent cooperation displayed by the opposition in Parliament and assured continued support for policies that benefit the nation, including those providing a supportive framework for the local film industry.

The engagement signifies a collaborative effort to foster a progressive media environment and a well-managed records system, crucial for Sierra Leone's development.