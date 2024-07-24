Ghana: Expedite Work On Regional Electricity Agenda - Erera Consultative Committee Urged

Members of the Consultative Committee of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) have been urged to expedite work on the regional electricity agenda.

They are expected to swiftly agree on modalities and proposed codes and policies that would drive the regional blocs towards a cheaper and acceptable electricity price and supply in the region.

The Chair of ERERA, Mr Kocou Laurant Tossou, said this at the opening of the 23rd Consultative Committees meeting of the group in Accra on Monday.

The purpose of the event was to provide participants with the chance to contribute to the development of the guidelines for creating a unified electricity market in the sub-region.

The energy experts, numbering more than 100, would for the next two days deliberate on the best international practices in the establishment of a regional power pool and the draft policies of the regulator and operator's best practices.

They are also expected to work on training and marketing training codes towards getting a uniform price in the supply and purchase of electricity among member states.

Mr Tossou said the regional electricity market was of great value to the economies of the sub-region hence the need for members to critically delve into the draft proposals in areas of operators and operation permits, marketing and training codes to ensure that the best international practices are satisfied.

Mr Tossou noted that cross border electricity and supply systems would make provisions for tariff adjustment methodology, adherence to standards, and promotion of the billing codes and rules.

He indicated that the final decision rests with the forum who are expected to brainstorm on the proposals on Wednesday towards making inputs to ensure that regulators and suppliers agree on common tariffs acceptable to all parties.

The chair of the Consultative Committee, Dr Ali Abubakar Ahmed, said the classification of energy sources would help member states make informed choices on the cheapest sources to utilities.

"Member states can decide to use hydro, thermal, gas or solar but all will depend on the decision of the supplier and the availability of power," he added.

Dr Emmanuel Mawuah said ERERA would set the pace for the setting of a unified tariff that would give the national regulators the opportunity to have a scientific figure in order to become efficient in managing the cost of power supply and its usage in the member countries.