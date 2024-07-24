Nigeria: Reps Quiz Minister Over Infrastructure Decay At Nigeria's Airports

24 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

He said the state of the infrastructure at the various local and international airports was worrisome.

The House Committee on Aviation has quizzed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the level of decay of infrastructure at Nigeria's local and international airports.

The committee chairperson, Abdullah Garba, grilled the minister during a meeting with the minister and other officials of the aviation ministry in Abuja.

He said the state of the infrastructure at the various local and international airports was worrisome and required urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation's airports was important.

He added that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

Speaking, Mr Keyamo said that the ministry was seriously concerned about the level of infrastructural decay at the nation's airports.

He also pointed out that the ministry needed and is currently conducting a safety assessment within the industry and an international audit by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO).

He, however, assured the House Committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipment for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation's airports to international safety standards.

On the award of contracts by the ministry, he informed the House Committee that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry are still ongoing projects.

The committee chairperson and other invited stakeholders later resolved into an executive session to address the issues of concern to the lawmakers.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.