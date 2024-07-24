Nigeria: Reps Deputy Speaker Commends Tinubu for Signing South-East Development Commission Bill

President Tinubu signed the SEDC and the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) into law on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the South-east Development Commission (SEDC) Bill into law.

Mr Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, commended the president for assenting to the bill, stating that the South-east region should support the president.

The deputy speaker, who is the main sponsor of the bill, said the commission would help rebuild the region devastated by the civil war 54 years ago.

"The commission will be charged with the responsibility of receiving and managing funds from the allocation of the federation account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region as a result of the effects of the civil war, 54 years after it ended.

"The commission will also tackle ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the South-east states, which include Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi," the statement reads in part.

Four commissions

With the establishment of the commissions, there are now four such agencies aimed at developing the geo-political zones.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) have since been created to develop the states in the zones.

The bills for the establishment of the South-west Development Commission and the North-central Development Commission are before the National Assembly.

However, the signing of these two bills into law comes amid calls for reducing government agencies to cut down the cost of governance in the country.

Mr Tinubu had earlier announced plans to implement the Oransaye Report on the review of ministries, departments, and agencies.

In February, the president set up an eight-member committee to review the report and present a position to the government for consideration.

The committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was given a 12-week deadline to ensure that necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring were efficiently implemented. However, five months later, there has been no update on the implementation of the report.