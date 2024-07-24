Uganda: Security Seizes Anti-Graft Activists At Press Briefing

24 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Security operatives have apprehended a group of activists from civil society organisations who had organised a press conference at Hotel Eliana in Ntinda, Kampala.

The activists were whisked away to an unknown destination.

The security forces stormed the hotel at around 1:30pm, surrounding the venue and detaining the activists who were prepared to address the media about the anti-corruption protests.

On Tuesday, a segment of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen Z) demonstrated against the corruption plaguing Parliament and the country.

Several young people attempting to march to Parliament in Kampala were arrested by a joint team of the military and police.

Among those apprehended were former Rubaga South MP candidate and activist Habib Buwembo, and comedian Samuel Okanya, alias Sammy.

The protesters have put forward several demands, including the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and the four backbench commissioners, a reduction in the number of Ugandan MPs, and an audit into MPs' lifestyles.

They are also calling for the resignation of any MPs involved in corruption scandals and a reduction in MPs' salaries and allowances to a maximum of Shs3 million.

Corruption is a major issue in Uganda, with several major scandals involving public officials.

The country is ranked 141 out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption index.

More details to follow.

