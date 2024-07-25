Uganda: Activists Arrested At Press Briefing Over Anti-Graft Protests Granted Bail

Soldiers took charge of affairs in most parts of the capital Kampala on Tuesday.

Three civil society activists apprehended by security at a press conference in Kampala on Wednesday have been granted bail by City Hall Court.

Abigail Kalenda, Denis Pato, and Ruth Nalunkuma were arrested while preparing to address the media at Hotel Eliana in Ntinda, Kampala.

The trio faces charges of holding an unlawful assembly under sections 61 and 62 of the Penal Code Act.

It is alleged that the three, along with others, conducted themselves in a manner that caused reasonable fear of a breach of peace.

The arrests follow the detention of 53 other individuals who participated in anti-corruption demonstrations on Tuesday.

These individuals were charged with common nuisance at Buganda Road and Nakawa Chief Magistrate Courts and remanded to Luzira Prison until July 30, August 5, and August 6.

On Tuesday, a segment of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen Z) demonstrated against the corruption plaguing Parliament and the country.

Several young people attempting to march to Parliament in Kampala were arrested by a joint team of the military and police.

Among those apprehended were former Rubaga South MP candidate and activist Habib Buwembo, and comedian Samuel Okanya, alias Sammy.