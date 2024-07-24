West Africa: Gambia Presents County Report to Ecowas Parliament

The Republic of the GAMBIA on Friday, 19 July 2024 presented its report to the ECOWAS Parliament on its satiation.

The report features National Dialogue, security, human rights, OIC Summit, illicit drug trade, fight against corruption among other issues.

In the area of the national dialogue, it indicated that part of the recommendations made during the forum includes collective responsibility to protect national integrity and resources, and encourage political leaders to foster inclusive and open dialogue.

It indicated that during the dialogue there was emphasis on national unity and peace, reintroducing the 2020 draft Constitution to the National Assembly, and strengthening the productive sectors of the economy (securing our marine and land resources).

On human rights situation, other milestone steps taken by the Government so far include the enactment of pertinent legislations such as the victim's reparation, Mutual Legal Assistance, and Prohibition and Prevention of Torture, Ban from Public Office Acts of 2023 and Special Prosecutors Office Act of 2024.

These illicit substances, originating from both source countries and neighboring regions, include cannabis sativa, cannabis resin (commonly known as hashish), skunk cannabis, Kush, cocaine, tramadol and ecstasy.

They infiltrate the Gambia's borders through various channels, including sea, land and air routes, and the illicit trade poses a significant risk to the country's national security, safety, and stability.

Recently, 197 ECOMIG soldiers from Nigeria have been deployed to The Gambia to bolster the security situation of the country.

This deployment is part of the existing agreement between The Gambia and ECOWAS Community which started in 2017 following the subsequent refusal of former President Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power after his defeat in the December 2016 Presidential elections.

The OIC Summit, a high-level forum, which was organized under the theme: "Promoting Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue and Sustainable Development", served as a platform for Member States to enhance relations through dialogue, exchange experiences for greater mutual comprehension.

"Early this year, precisely in February 2024, our borders have been infiltrated by a deadly drug called Kush. A national taskforce has been set up to combat its circulation. The drug has claimed about 11 lives over the past four months, with a 9.7% fatality rate," Gambia's majority leader said.

Ratification and Implementation of ECOWAS Protocols and Conventions, The Government of the Gambia has ratified forty-three (43) Community Protocols and Conventions, out of fifty-four (54).

These ratified Protocols and Conventions are being implemented. Efforts are being made to ratify the remaining Protocols, and include but not limited to Protocol A/ P1/ 12/ 00 Amending Articles 12 and 13 of the Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

Economic and Social Situation: Preliminary balance of payment estimates show that the current account balance deteriorated in 2023, registering a deficit of 7.0 percent of GDP, from a deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP in 2022.

The goods account balance widened to a deficit of 32.2 percent of GDP in 2023, compared to a deficit of 31.5 percent of GDP in 2022. The services account balance registered a surplus of in 2023, benefiting from the strong recovery in tourism activity.

On Youth and Women Development and Empowerment, in December 2023, a US$5 million project for vulnerable youth and women was approved by the African Development Bank, expected to be implemented in December 2027.

Disaster risk management plans include implementing measures to manage urban flood risk, raising risk awareness, introducing preventative measures, enhancing risk financing mechanisms through an emergency relief fund, risk transferring by developing policy framework to support insurance schemes, responding to climate related hazards through Weather Index Insurance (WII), among others.

Fight Against Corruption: The Government in March 2023 secured a conviction against a former Permanent Secretary in connection with receiving bribes to facilitate the release of fishing vessels that had been intercepted by the Gambia Navy for violating fisheries laws and regulations. Currently, the former Minister of Land and Regional Government Hon. Sheriff Abba Sanyang is going under trial for 27 counts of economic crimes and forgery.

The legislators of the ECOWAS Parliament while debating on the Gambia's country report, hailed the Gambia for the giant strides it has made in these areas. Other comments on the report include but not limited to the need for ECOWAS to remain silent on the issue of the special tribunal in the Gambia, adding that a regional perspective is pivotal in ensuring that is seen to be done.

The Gambia Report was presented before the Regional Parliament, by the Head of the Delegation and Majority Leader of the Gambia Parliament, Hon. Billag G Tunkara.