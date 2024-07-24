Ghana: Minority Leader Accuses Government of Failing to Address Economic Hardships in Mid-Year Budget Review

24 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson criticized the government's mid-year budget review, calling it "uninspiring and hopeless" and warning of further economic hardship due to high taxes, import duties, and unaddressed economic struggles.

On Tuesday, July 23, Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam presented the 2024 mid-year budget review to Parliament, emphasizing the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and ensuring careful management of expenditures.

However, his assurances were met with scepticism by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who later expressed concerns to the media after the budget presentation describing the budget as "uninspiring and hopeless" and warned Ghanaians to prepare for further hardship.

According to him, the mid-year review has failed to address the country's economic hardships, leaving citizens feeling disappointed, uninspired, and without hope for relief from their struggles.

"This mid-year review leaves many people disappointed and uninspired. It gives no hope to the ordinary Ghanaian that anything will be done to change the unbearable hardships that confront the people of Ghana," Ato Forson said.

He added that the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administrations have imposed a high tax burden on Ghanaian businesses and individuals over the past 8 years.

"In the last eight (8) years, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have burdened Ghanaian businesses and individuals with high tax regimes such as E-levy, COVID levy, an effective VAT rate of 22%," he added.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam Member of Parliament (MP) further noted that high import duties have drastically reduced port traffic and made the cost of living unaffordable for many Ghanaians.

"The high import duties have cut traffic at the Tema port in half, and the cost of living is unbearable for many," he said.

