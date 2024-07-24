Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam presented the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, acknowledging the severe impact of economic challenges on Ghanaians, but expressed optimism that government measures are yielding positive results and getting the country back on track.

The Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has shown empathy towards Ghanaians facing economic difficulties.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the Karaga MP presented the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament, expressing concerns about ongoing challenges that have affected businesses, families, and vulnerable individuals for the past two years.

"Mr. Speaker, the last two years have been extremely challenging globally, and Ghana has not been an exception. The difficult economic environment has truly affected businesses and families, particularly the vulnerable in our society," Adam said.

According to him, the current challenges have had a severe impact on households, increasing the cost of living and limiting job opportunities, forcing young people to seek employment elsewhere.

"These challenges have severely affected households, increased the cost of living and limited the creation of job opportunities. Our young people continue to seek employment opportunities beyond what the State can provide. It has, indeed, Mr. Speaker, been a difficult time and I empathise with our entire fellow Ghanaians," he said.

He further pointed out that the measures taken by the government are paying off, as the implemented policies are achieving the intended outcomes.

"Mr. Speaker, over the last two years, the Government has embarked on a number of decisive measures to get us back on the path of fiscal consolidation, economic stability and growth. I am happy to note that these policies that we have implemented are yielding the expected results," he added.