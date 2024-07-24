Nigeria: 11 Million Nigerian Children Are Going Hungry - How This Hurts Their Health and What Needs to Be Done

analysis

Unicef, the UN agency for children, reported in June 2024 that around 11 million Nigerian children were experiencing severe child food poverty.

The report says this translates to one in every three Nigerian children under five years old. Nigeria has about 31 million children under five.

Unicef defines severe child food poverty as consuming no more than two out of eight food groups.

Globally, 181 million children under the age of five are considered to be facing severe child food poverty. Nigeria ranks among the 20 countries that account for 65% - almost two-thirds - of these children.

According to the Unicef report, four out of five children experiencing child food poverty globally are fed only milk or a starchy staple, such as rice, maize or wheat. Less than 10% of these children are fed fruits and vegetables. And even fewer, less than 5%, are fed nutrient-dense foods such as eggs, fish, poultry or meat.

The report says severe child food poverty makes children up to 50% more likely to be too thin for their height.

As a maternal and child health researcher, I have always argued that severe food poverty and malnutrition in Nigeria have significant and far-reaching implications for the health of affected children.

For instance, my research on child undernutrition examined factors associated with stunting and severe stunting among children under five in Nigeria.

With 37% of Nigerian children aged 6-59 months stunted (short for their age), 7% wasted (thin for their height), and 22% underweight (thin for their age), there is an urgent need for intervention.

In this article, I outline three main health implications of severe food poverty and child malnutrition. They are: stunted growth and development; increased susceptibility to diseases; and higher mortality rates.

I argue that Nigeria needs to adopt a multi-faceted approach that addresses the root causes of child malnutrition. These include: poor maternal education; absence of food security; and lack of access to quality maternal healthcare.

Stunted growth and development

Stunted growth is a condition where a child is too short for their age. This condition indicates that the child has not received proper and adequate nutrition over an extended period.

Stunted growth has serious and complex consequences. It affects both physical and cognitive development of the child over the long term.

As stunted children grow into adulthood, they are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. This is due to the long-term physiological effects of poor nutrition during critical growth periods.

They are more likely to have delayed mental and motor development. This leads to poor school performance and reduced earning potential in adulthood.

Adequate nutrition is essential for brain development, particularly in the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to two years of age (24 months). The lack of essential nutrients can lead to delays in mental development.

Malnourished children often suffer from impaired brain development, which affects learning abilities and overall intellectual development, such as memory, attention and problem-solving skills.

These children tend to have lower intelligence quotients, decreased attention spans and poorer educational outcomes and attainment. This can hinder their future economic opportunities and perpetuate the cycle of poverty. They may struggle to provide adequate nutrition and opportunities for their own children.

Increased susceptibility to diseases

Severe food poverty predisposes children to malnutrition, which compromises their immune system and makes them more susceptible to infections and diseases.

Essential nutrients like vitamins A, C and D and minerals such as zinc and iron are crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.

The lack of these essential nutrients hinders the body's ability to fight off infections and weakens the body's defences. This can lead to more severe and prolonged illnesses, higher hospitalisation rates and increased mortality.

Common childhood illnesses such as pneumonia, diarrhoea and malaria, which might be manageable in well-nourished children, can become life-threatening for those who are malnourished.

This increased disease burden further exacerbates malnutrition by impairing nutrient absorption and increasing metabolic demands, leading to greater nutritional deficiencies.

For instance, infections like diarrhoea and respiratory illnesses can lead to loss of appetite, malabsorption of nutrients, and direct loss of nutrients through vomiting and diarrhoea.

Chronic diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis further weaken the body's ability to utilise nutrients effectively. Additionally, the energy and nutrient demands for combating illness can exceed dietary intake, depleting nutritional reserves and worsening malnutrition.

This relationship creates a vicious cycle of poor health where malnutrition weakens the immune system, increasing susceptibility to diseases, which in turn exacerbates malnutrition.

Higher mortality rates

Malnourished children are more likely to die from common childhood illnesses compared to their well-nourished peers. Many deaths among malnourished children could be prevented with proper nutrition and timely medical care.

The lack of essential nutrients leaves children unable to survive otherwise manageable illnesses. The increased mortality rate among Nigerian malnourished children contributes to overall higher child mortality rates. This undermines public health goals such as those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Turning the tide

Addressing severe food poverty and child malnutrition in Nigeria requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach by the government. This should include the following:

Improving maternal and child nutrition: Ensure adequate nutrition for pregnant women; promote exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months; and introduce nutritious complementary foods at six months while continuing breastfeeding for two years and beyond. At the policy level, there is a need to provide support for mothers through paid maternity leave and provision of breastfeeding-friendly workplaces. Fortifying foods by adding essential vitamins and minerals to commonly consumed items is equally vital.

Enhancing food security: Support small-scale farming, implement food assistance programmes, and strengthen economic stability through job creation and social protection.

Providing access to quality healthcare: Offer regular health check-ups, establish community-based malnutrition treatment programmes, and invest in healthcare infrastructure.

Implementing nutrition-focused educational programmes: Educate parents and caregivers on proper nutrition and provide school feeding programmes for children.

Blessing Akombi-Inyang, Lecturer in Global Health, UNSW Sydney