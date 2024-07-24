Gambia: Nams to Investigate Illegal Importation of Petroleum Products Valued At U.S.$ 30m

The National Assembly Members (NAMs) Monday (22nd July 2024) voted to establish a parliamentary inquiry committee tasked with investigating illegal importation of petroleum products in The Gambia valued at US $30M .

The NAMs expressed their dismay over what they described as a breach of the Gambia's Anti-Corruption Act of 2023, potential loss of revenue to the government, as well as breach of the Banking Act of 2009.

Serrekunda West Parliamentarian, Hon. Madi Ceesay, while seconding the motion seeking to establish the aforesaid, told the assembly that the motion is of great significance. He added that there is an element of revenue loss to the state due to the illegal importation of the petroleum products into the country.

"There is an alleged tax evasion that is also costing this country dearly, if we really set up this committee and do the job as expected, we are going to sanitize the government, because bad elements will be identified and they will face the consequences of the law," he said.

Hon. Omar Darboe, Member for Upper Nuimi, said the motion is important, as it is dealing with petroleum products valued at USD30 Million.

"I think it is important for this parliament to form a parliamentary inquiry committee to investigate this matter," he said.

He challenged the committee to come up with a tangible report that will deter others from venturing into such corrupt practices.

Member for Lower Nuimi, Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, said there is need for the said inquiry committee to probe into the allegations pertaining to the importation of the said petroleum products into the country.

He said: "Looking at the issue at hand, there is a potential loss of revenue to the government and potential Money Laundering Act."

He added that one can conclude that the action of the culprit(s) amounts to economic crime

Member for Wuli East, Hon. Suwaibou Touray said when there is reasonable ground or suspicion that any person who has conspired to commit or has attempted to committee or has committed an offence, under the Anti-Corruption Act is a cause for concern.

He added the report that they have received happens to embed issues such as kickbacks, gifts, trading without proper license or not properly licensed which are in contravention of the Gambia's Anti-Corruption Act of 2023.

These, he said, are all issues of concern and there is need to look into the matter and take it up to avert reoccurrence.

Member for Foni Kansala, Hon. Almameh Gibba, said the practice is a threat to the financial security of the country.

He said that an amount of US$30 Million is equivalent to over D2 Billion, and that looking at the recommendation he is hopeful, the joint committee will do the needful since the Public Enterprise Committee is the oversight body responsible for petroleum products, while the Finance and Public Accounts Committee deals with financial matters.

He said: "We do not need to waste time on this. We need to break the cycle of cartels in this country."

He applauded the Honorable Member for exposing these cartels.

He added: "We need to know the cartels identify them and expose them. They should go behind bars".

Member for Sami, Hon. Alfusianey Ceesay, said the matter amounts to corrupt act and it is imperative to initiate parliamentary inquiry into the matter, take measures to combat the menace.

Member for Upper Fulladou West reiterated that a lot of things are happening in The Gambia, and that it cannot be business as usual.

He emphasized that there are lots of cartels in the country and is high time for necessary action to be taken to curb such bad practices in the country.

"I am dumb founded and speechless to know that this kind of thing is happening in our country. We have to do the needful because there are lots of cartels in this country, and this inquiry committee will expose them one after the other. This is a cycle and a lot of people are involved," he said.

Member for Busumbala, Hon. Muhammed Kanteh, said the motion is one that seeks to enhance accountability and transparency so that the scarce resources of The Gambia will be evenly distributed for the betterment of the citizenry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Petroleum Legal Affairs Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Member for Tumana, Hon. Nfally Kora said the matter ought to be addressed, adding that corruption is dangerous and that it is a bad act that must not be tolerated at any level.

Nominated Member, Hon. Kebba Lang Fofanna, said certain allegations were made in the motion, and what the motion has established is that 36,914 metric tons of petroleum products landed in this county, adding he was made to understand that tax was not paid from the proceeds of those petroleum products.

The mover of the motion, Hon. Sainey Jawara, member for Lower Saloum told the plenary that the motion does not belong to him, but rather the entire parliament.

He said the motion is to ensure that such corrupt practices are curbed in the Gambia, and this will help the government in generating revenue for national development.

Subsequently the National Assembly committed the motion to the joint committee on Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC) and Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) to do the necessary findings, and report its findings back to the plenary.