Gambia: Westfield Murder Case - Prosecution Witness Says Defendant's Jacket Had Blood Stains

A prosecution witness Monday told a High Court in Banjul that a jacket belonging to Arona Tine charged with the murder of one F atoumata Kargbo, had blood stains when it was recovered from the crime scene.

CID Jallow (PW6) of Serekunda West Station continued his evidence in chief before the High Court. Tine is alleged to have murdered Kargbo, a staff of HM Bureau Exchange de Change.

Mr. Jallow testified that the accused person's jacket was recovered at the scene. Counsel A. Gibba then inquired about the specific location where the jacket was found. Mr. Jallow indicated that the jacket was discovered inside the bureau, on a chair, along with a cross bag.

Mr Jallow described the jacket as light grey, with blood stains, adding that it was placed in a paper bag and labelled with a dairy reference number for identification purpose.

He further testified that after the recovery of the jacket, a knife with a sea-green handle, stained with blood, was also recovered and stored in a paper bag.

The prosecution applied to tender the knife as evidence, to which the defence did not object. The presiding Judge, Justice Jaiteh, marked the item as P6.

On what other items came to light during the investigation, CID Jallow testified that further into the investigation, the accused person's shirt was found when he was discharged from the hospital. Mr Jallow described the shirt as red, also bearing blood stains and was placed in a paper bag along with the jacket.

Upon verification by the witness, the shirt and jacket were identified as the items recovered at the crime scene. Counsel A. Gibba requested for the paper bag containing the shirt and jacket to be admitted in evidence. Defense Lawyer O. Susso did not object, and Justice Jaiteh marked the items as P6(a) and P6(b).

Counsel A. Gibba asked at what stage of investigation he (the witness) interacted with the deceased. CID Jallow testified when he asked for the deceased, he was told the deceased was taken to Westfield, but he did go there.

He testified that he interacted with the deceased at the Ndemban Clinic and later at the mortuary to take pictures for identification purposes. He also visited the mortuary to witness the post-mortem examination and retrieve the deceased's dress, which he then stored at the Serekunda West station in a paper bag.

After confirming the dress as the one recovered, Counsel A. Gibba applied for its inclusion as evidence, which was accepted by the presiding Judge and marked as P7.

The case is adjourned till tomorrow at 11:00.