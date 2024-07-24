Ghana: Informal-Sector Workers Seek Govt Support to Address Cost-of-Living Crises

24 July 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Agnes Opoku Sarpong

Informal workers in Accra are urging the government to take urgent action to alleviate their financial difficulties resulting from the current cost-of-living crisis.

This plea was made during the presentation of findings by Women in Informal Employment: Globalising and Organising (WIEGO), a global network that advocates the rights of informal workers, particularly women in Accra.

The report emphasised the significant impact of inflation on informal workers, resulting in decreased purchasing power and reduced demand for their products and services.

Mr Karim Saagbul, who presented the findings, said nearly 90 per cent of workers reported lower earnings compared to the beginning of the year.

This economic decline he said, had heightened competition among workers, weakened their bargaining power, and limited their ability to sustain their livelihoods.

To address these challenges, Mr Saagbul stressed the immediate need for cash grants and access to low-interest loans for those in the affected sector.

He called on the government to expand existing loan programmes, providing loans with minimal or no interest, and ensuring a transparent and accessible application process for workers.

Furthermore, Mr Saagbul stressed the importance of inclusive economic policies that support informal workers, particularly in controlling inflation on essential items and utility bills.

"Guarantee that supportive economic policies are inclusive of workers in informal employment. Workers demand government intervention to control inflation on essential items, utility bills, essential food items and transport," he said.

Mr Saagbul said of all the sectors covered in the study, kayayeis were the most vulnerable, and many struggle to cover basic needs, adding that government should provide livelihood support, including food aid, access to secure housing close to places of work, among others.

He called on the metropolitan and municipal assemblies within Greater Accra Region to end all forms of harassment and expand markets to create space for vendors, guaranteeing benefits for vendors and pedestrians alike.

"Market infrastructure should be upgraded in partnership with market traders' organisations to improve lighting, drainage, security, and childcare facilities," he said.

He said tax contributions from market traders and street vendors must be used transparently by the municipality to maintain and improve markets' infrastructure and ensure access to basic services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.