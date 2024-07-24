Ghana: Informal-Sector Workers Seek Govt Support to Address Cost-of-Living Crises

Informal workers in Accra are urging the government to take urgent action to alleviate their financial difficulties resulting from the current cost-of-living crisis.

This plea was made during the presentation of findings by Women in Informal Employment: Globalising and Organising (WIEGO), a global network that advocates the rights of informal workers, particularly women in Accra.

The report emphasised the significant impact of inflation on informal workers, resulting in decreased purchasing power and reduced demand for their products and services.

Mr Karim Saagbul, who presented the findings, said nearly 90 per cent of workers reported lower earnings compared to the beginning of the year.

This economic decline he said, had heightened competition among workers, weakened their bargaining power, and limited their ability to sustain their livelihoods.

To address these challenges, Mr Saagbul stressed the immediate need for cash grants and access to low-interest loans for those in the affected sector.

He called on the government to expand existing loan programmes, providing loans with minimal or no interest, and ensuring a transparent and accessible application process for workers.

Furthermore, Mr Saagbul stressed the importance of inclusive economic policies that support informal workers, particularly in controlling inflation on essential items and utility bills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Guarantee that supportive economic policies are inclusive of workers in informal employment. Workers demand government intervention to control inflation on essential items, utility bills, essential food items and transport," he said.

Mr Saagbul said of all the sectors covered in the study, kayayeis were the most vulnerable, and many struggle to cover basic needs, adding that government should provide livelihood support, including food aid, access to secure housing close to places of work, among others.

He called on the metropolitan and municipal assemblies within Greater Accra Region to end all forms of harassment and expand markets to create space for vendors, guaranteeing benefits for vendors and pedestrians alike.

"Market infrastructure should be upgraded in partnership with market traders' organisations to improve lighting, drainage, security, and childcare facilities," he said.

He said tax contributions from market traders and street vendors must be used transparently by the municipality to maintain and improve markets' infrastructure and ensure access to basic services.