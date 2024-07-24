Nigeria: We're Ready to Face Meta's Challenge Over U.S.$220m Fine - Fccpc

The Acting Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Dr Adamu Abdullahi has declared the agency's readiness to confront Meta's challenge against a recently imposed $220 million fine.

LEADERSHIP reports that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, faces the hefty penalty for multiple violations of data privacy, as announced by the FCCPC on July 19.

Addressing journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Abdullahi stated that Meta was fined due to discriminatory practices and sanction-able offences, particularly the unauthorised transfer and sharing of personal data, which were not uniformly practiced in other regions.

"Meta and WhatsApp were found culpable of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determination.

"They provided options to data subjects in other regions to decide whether their data would be shared or not," Abdullahi said.

He elaborated on the specifics of the violation, stating, "When you register for the first time to join WhatsApp, there is a column that says you have agreed for your data to be shared for research. This contrasts with other regions where users have the choice of saying yes or no, which is discriminatory."

The acting EVC further explained, "We found out that they share our data across platforms. We did not run away from our responsibility then, and we won't run away now. They have made it clear that they will challenge the fine, and we are ready for them."

Abdullahi emphasised the commission's preparedness to defend its decision, supported by a comprehensive 116-page report detailing the infringement.

He assured that the FCCPC would stand firm, stating, "We believe that the right thing must be done. If they feel that the sanction is not proper, they have the right to challenge it, but we won't just allow the multinational to have its way."

The commission's investigation, which spanned three years, has received international recognition. "We are getting international accolades that at last, there is a competition authority in Africa that is standing against all these anti-competitive practices by multinational agencies," Abdullahi said.

In addition to the Meta case, the FCCPC has been proactive in addressing consumer complaints in various sectors. Abdullahi highlighted the agency's efforts in the electricity industry, citing common complaints such as exploitative billing, unlawful disconnection, and lack of transformers.

"Given the relevance of electricity as a critical utility, the commission prioritised intervention in the industry to tackle prevailing issues and improve service delivery," he noted.

He also said the FCCPC has implemented various programmes aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the sector.

Abdullahi concluded by reaffirming the commission's commitment to promoting competition and protecting consumers, ultimately creating a vibrant economy that benefits both businesses and citizens.