Liberia: CDC, Kolubah Unite

In a surprising turn of events, the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Representative Yekeh Kolubah are showing signs of unification following yesterday's reported raiding of the 'political base' of Rep. Kolubah.

Officials of the CDC visited the home of the Representative to identify with him in the wake of the reported raiding, during which he claimed valuable items were taken away.

In a more surprising move, Kolubah used the occasion to publicly retract accusations against former Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee and Samora Wolokollie, stating, "We lied on Koijee, we lied on Samora Wolokollie. We have no evidence that they were criminals, but our own UP government, we have evidence, are the ones stealing more."

Kolubah's admission has sparked a significant shift in Liberian politics, as it comes amidst mounting tensions and allegations against President Boakai's administration.

The accusations against Koijee and Wolokollie had previously stirred controversy and divided public opinion.

In response to Kolubah's statement, Mayor Jefferson Koijee expressed a commitment to collaboration, stating, "Going forward, we are collaborating with you. The CDC will stand with you, Yekeh Kolubah, against this government."

This unexpected alliance between Kolubah and the CDC marks a pivotal moment in Liberian politics, with implications for the ongoing political landscape and public perception.

At the same time, the CDC Stewart vowed to support Representative Kolubah amid an alleged police raid at his district base, calling for immediate justice.

Showing solidarity, the Congress for Democratic Change has pledged unwavering support for Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah following an alleged police raid on his district office.

CDC National Secretary General Jefferson Tamba Koijee strongly condemned what he described as actions by the Unity Party government aimed at harming Kolubah.

The declaration came during a gathering at Representative Kolubah's district office, where Koijee arrived with a sizable group of supporters in response to reports of a police attack.

Kolubah claimed that Liberia National Police officers raided his political base early in the morning, reportedly assaulting his supporters and confiscating cash, a flat-screen TV, and other valuables.

"We lied on Koijee, we lied on Samora Wolokollie. We have no evidence they were criminals, but our own UP government's evidence shows they are stealing more," Kolubah stated defiantly during the gathering.

Despite the alleged raid, Kolubah affirmed his commitment to continue criticizing the UP government fearlessly.

The incident has sparked concerns about political intimidation and freedom of expression in Liberia, with Kolubah's supporters decrying the actions as an attempt to silence dissent.

As tensions escalate, calls for an independent investigation into the raid and allegations have grown, with civil society groups and opposition parties urging transparency and accountability.

The CDC's public stance in support of Kolubah underscores the intensifying political landscape in Liberia, as stakeholders brace for further developments amid heightened scrutiny on government actions.

A huge presence of lawmakers was seen at Rep. Yekeh Kolubah resident following the alleged police intruder.

Those lawmakers were Grand Bassa District #5 Thomas Alexander Gosuah, Rivercess District #2 Steve Tequah, Montserrado District #4 Michael Thomas and District #9 Frank Saah Foko all paid solidarity visits to Representative Kolubah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When contacted, police spokesperson Cecelia Clark refuted the claim of police intruding into Representative Yekeh Kolubah's residence but rather said that the police were on normal patrol in the district.

Madam Clark lamented that police normally patrol during festival seasons especially at night hours but was not intended and was not at the Representative place.

As the situation continues to develop, stakeholders and the public alike remain vigilant for further developments and potential ramifications.

Meanwhile, the Montserrado County lawmaker has vowed to resist any form of such if repeated in his district.

Share