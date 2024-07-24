Nigeria: NFF Launches Maiden 'Girl Play Sports' Football Tourney

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday officially launched the inaugural 'Girls Play Sports' football tournament which is an initiative of the Ayomidiran Foundation.

The launching was held at the NFF technical centre hall, National Stadium, Abuja.

The tournament, an initiative of a former federal lawmaker and women's football administrator, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, is a movement aimed at giving young girls with potential the opportunity to elevate their game to a higher level.

Speaking during the launching, Omidiran said "Our goal is to foster equality, build confidence and encourage a healthy lifestyle among our girls. This tournament serves as a platform for them to showcase their talents, develop their skills and pursue their dreams in sports".

She also said that the tournament is open for girls below 20 years who are playing in amateur teams from the six geo-political zones of the country.

"We seek to break down barriers and promote a spirit of unity and inclusivity through the love of football. We believe that bringing together girls from diverse backgrounds will foster understanding, camaraderie and mutual respect, paving the way for a more inclusive and harmonious society," she said.

The General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi hailed the tournament as an avenue for girls to see sports as a viable career path.

"This is a welcome idea. It keys into our vision of catching them young. It is a right step in the right direction," he said.

He, therefore, revealed that the federation has mandated all football teams in all leagues to have female teams.

The tournament which will be played across the country will kick off on August 30 and end on September 30, 2024, where the Southern and Northern finalists will play against each other in the grand finale.