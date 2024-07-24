Nigeria: Gov Sule Dissolves Nasarawa United Management

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the Dr. Othman Ahmed Ibrahim-led Management team of the state-owned Nasarawa United Football Club.

The Media Officer of the club, Mr. Amos Eche who disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Lafia, said that the management team of the club was sacked following the meeting that was held between the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Jafaru Ango; Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Barrister. Isaac Danladi, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports Affairs, Comrade Hamza Ibrahim Moyi.

Eche, however, did not disclose why the management committee of Nasarawa United was dissolved on the orders of the Governor.

He said, "The Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the management of Nasarawa United."

Our correspondent gathered that some management members of the club were also in attendance during the meeting which was held at the Deputy Governor's temporary office in Lafia.

It will be recalled that Nasarawa United got relegated from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in the 2022/23 Season but bounced almost immediately after they picked the ticket to the NPFL at the end of the 2024 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

The 'Solid miners' finished as runners up at the Super 8 championship in Enugu.