Nigeria: Robbers Attack Kogi Varsity, Injure Students, Steal 14 Phones

Hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, have reportedly attacked the hostels of the students of Federal University, Lokoja, injuring three and stealing money, phones and other valuables.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened around 2am on Sunday when the hoodlums numbering up to six invaded the students' hostels at Oworo Estate and students lodge behind NNPC, off Cele church at Felele-Lokoja.

A victim, who preferred to be called Blessing said, "There are more than six that attacked us with guns and cutlasses around 2am on Sunday. They injured two of our colleagues with their cutlasses and took away our clothes, bags, power banks and school ID cards.

"After taking away our valuables, the robbers left us at Oworo estate and attacked our mates at the students' lodge, behind NNPC filling station, before celestial church around 3.29am.

"One of our mates was macheted on his head. The robbers carried away 14 phones, laptops and money found on the. ",

The Kogi State Police Command's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls and text messages to that effect.