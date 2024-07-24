Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Suspected Transformer Vandal in Adamawa

24 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adamawa State Command, has apprehended a 24-year-old man, Auwal Sale, over his alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a transformer and theft of insulating oil.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Ibrahim Mainasara, said the suspect was found in possession of 10 jerry cans, with four of them containing insulation oil.

He said the suspect was believed to have collaborated with other individuals, including one Daddy, who was at large, to commit the offence.

He further said that investigations also revealed that an individual referred to as Alhaji, from Song LGA, might be involved in buying the stolen oil.

