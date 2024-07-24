Nigeria: 8 Bandits' Corpses Found At Kaduna Forest

Eight corpses suspected to be those of bandits were found after troops raided some forests at Kurutu village near Azzara in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

City & Crime had reported that soldiers raided two bandits' camps around Kurutu and Hayin-Dam forests, which border Kagarko and Kachia LGAs of the state last Friday and several bandits were said to have escaped with bullet injuries in the area.

A vigilante from Kurutu, simply identified as Abdullahi, said the eight corpses were discovered on Monday around Hayin-Dam by some farmers in the area.

He said upon receiving the information, some vigilantes from both Kurutu and Hayin -Dam, mobilised to the forests to see the corpses.

He said, "On Monday, around 11am, some farmers who went to the farm, saw some corpses riddled with bullets suspected to be that of bandits that escaped with bullet injuries when soldiers raided their camps at Kurutu and Hayin-Dam on Friday."

A community leader in the area also confirmed the discovery of the eight corpses while speaking with our reporter by telephone on Tuesday.

He said, "Some farmers who went to the farm rushed back home to report that some corpses riddled with bullets were found in the forest and I alerted some vigilantes. They went and video their corpses for me."

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, is yet to comment on the discovery of the corpses at the time of filing the report.